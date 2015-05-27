7 Easy Cakes for Beginner Bakers

In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, cake crusader Justin Chapple revealed the shockingly easy way to decorate a cake like a pastry pro. Want to try it out? Here are seven of our easiest cake recipes to bake now.

1. Giant Black-and-White Layer Cake

This is a giant, crowd-pleasing cake, layering light, white cake with fluffy, rich chocolate ganache.

2. Lemony Yogurt Cake

This simple cake is star chef Alex Guarnaschelli’s childhood favorite.

3. Red Velvet Beet Cake with Crème Fraîche Icing

Instead of red food coloring, this excellent cake features a beet puree, which keeps the layers nicely moist. The cake is topped with a wonderfully sweet-tangy crème fraîche frosting.

4. Double-Chocolate Layer Cake

Buttermilk keeps this cake moist and light, and the bit of coffee in the cake and frosting keeps the sweetness in check.

5. Mom’s Chocolate Cake

This is a real old-fashioned American chocolate layer cake. It's very moist, very chocolatey, a snap to make and best baked the day before serving.

6. Party Cake with Whipped Cream and Raspberries

This simple, deliciously moist cake from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi is the perfect all-purpose cake that can be adorned in almost any way.

7. Marble Cake with Chocolate Frosting

This layer cake recipe combines moist, spongy cake and frosting that's a perfect balance between sweet and buttery.

