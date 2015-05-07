7 Easy Blender Sauces

Here, seven super-quick and simple sauces to make using your new favorite kitchen appliance.
In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates the easy way to use a blender to make a foolproof hollandaise. But it's not the only sauce that comes together easily in the blender. Here, seven super-quick and simple sauces to make using your new favorite kitchen appliance.
1. Smoky Steak Sauce
This smoky sauce is made with deliciously charred grilled vegetables.
2. Spicy Peanut Sauce
With just a few pantry ingredients and a blender, homemade peanut sauce is a snap to make. Use it on noodles, chicken or shrimp.
3. Cilantro and Yogurt Sauce
Bright and cooling, this 15-minute sauce is incredible with spicy Indian food.
4. Creamy Green Chile and Avocado Sauce
The perfect sauce for grilled chicken, this slightly spicy sauce includes grilled avocados.
5. Summer Tomato Sauce
This light, uncooked sauce is made simply with perfectly ripe tomatoes, garlic, oil, salt and pepper.
6. Lemon-Soy Sauce
Xanthan gum adds body to this citrusy sauce, which is terrific on raw fish or poached chicken.
7. Anchovy Dressing
This tangy, earthy sauce elevates any grilled vegetable.
