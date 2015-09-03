7 Easy Back-to-School Breakfasts

These seven easy-to-make, super-delicious recipes will motivate kids to get up early.

F&W Editors
September 03, 2015

If the promise of a bowl of cereal isn't enough to convince the little ones to get out of bed, try whipping up something a little more appetizing. These seven easy-to-make, super-delicious recipes will motivate kids to get up early.

1. Breakfast Burrito
These fast, healthy burritos are filled with scrambled eggs, feta, turkey bacon and spinach.

2. Banana Smoothies
Five ingredients plus ice is all you need for this fantastic breakfast drink.

3. Almond Butter and Jelly French Toast
This fun play on French toast and PB&J is ready in just 30 minutes.

4. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado
Wrap these fast sandwiches in parchment paper for an easy breakfast on-the-go.

5. Broccoli Frittata
Chef Marc Murphy's kids love this "breakfast pizza."

Broccoli has tons of vitamin K, which helps improve cognitive abilities, as well as a chemical called sulforaphane, which research suggests could aid in the brain repairing itself. While it’s not a common breakfast ingredient, broccoli is delicious in a simple frittata or “breakfast pizza,” as chef Marc Murphy calls it.

6. Amaranth Breakfast Porridge with Cinnamon and Sugar
This sweet, whole-grain breakfast is completely gluten-free.

7. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait
It doesn't get any easier than combining fresh berries, yogurt and granola.

