8 Drinks to Make If You Love a Piña Colada

Celebrate National Piña Colada Day with these eight fantastic piña colada-inspired cocktails.

This smooth, rich mocktail is made with refreshing coconut water, pineapple gum syrup, nutty Orgeat and fresh lime juice.

Spritzy and fruity, this vibrant cocktail gets its beautiful pink hue from cranberry juice.

This hybrid cocktail combines the mojito and the piña colada.

Ultra indulgent, this peach-flavor mocktail is shaken with a chunk of butter for an extra-creamy texture.

© David Malosh

Mixologist Jeff Bell (of Manhattan's PDT) freezes coconut water and a mix of fruit juices, then blends them with rum to make a terrific, superfresh version of the classic cocktail.

This low-proof cocktail is perfect for day drinking.

Smoky single-malt Scotches are almost never used in tropical drinks, but mixology master Julie Reiner was sure that one would taste great with passion fruit juice. She was right.

This rich and tangy Latin shake can be made with rum or without.