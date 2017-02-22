7 Dressed-Up Bow-Tie Pasta Recipes for Oscar Night Dinner

From star chef Andrew Zimmern's smoky farfalle alla vodka to a citrus-spiked bow-tie salad with scallops and olives, here are seven excellent bow-tie pasta recipes to make for Oscar night viewing parties.

A tangy lemon dressing makes this main-course pasta salad especially refreshing, and the only thing you have to cook is the pasta.

A peppery bite of watercress enhances the delicious pairing of chicken and walnuts for this fast pasta.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern amps up the tomato sauce for this classic pasta with rich, smoky bacon.

Bow-tie pasta with slices of sweet potato, diced Canadian bacon, and tomato puree form a harmonious dish of varied flavors, shapes, and colors.

This delicious pasta salad combines flavors reminiscent of Morocco and Southern Italy.

Buckwheat groats give this hearty dish terrific earthy flavor.

This excellent pasta comes together in just 25 minutes.