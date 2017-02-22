7 Dressed-Up Bow-Tie Pasta Recipes for Oscar Night Dinner

Bow ties aren't just for the red carpet.
From star chef Andrew Zimmern's smoky farfalle alla vodka to a citrus-spiked bow-tie salad with scallops and olives, here are seven excellent bow-tie pasta recipes to make for Oscar night viewing parties.
1. Bow-Tie Salad with Fennel, Prosciutto and Parmesan
A tangy lemon dressing makes this main-course pasta salad especially refreshing, and the only thing you have to cook is the pasta.
2. Bow Ties with Chicken, Watercress and Walnuts
A peppery bite of watercress enhances the delicious pairing of chicken and walnuts for this fast pasta.
3. Farfalle alla Vodka
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern amps up the tomato sauce for this classic pasta with rich, smoky bacon.
4. Bow Ties with Sweet Potatoes and Canadian Bacon
Bow-tie pasta with slices of sweet potato, diced Canadian bacon, and tomato puree form a harmonious dish of varied flavors, shapes, and colors.
5. Bow-Tie Salad with Scallops, Black Olives, Oranges and Mint
This delicious pasta salad combines flavors reminiscent of Morocco and Southern Italy.
6. Kasha Varnishkes with Mushroom Gravy
Buckwheat groats give this hearty dish terrific earthy flavor.
7. Farfalle with Spicy Sausage and Butternut Squash
This excellent pasta comes together in just 25 minutes.