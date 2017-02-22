7 Dressed-Up Bow-Tie Pasta Recipes for Oscar Night Dinner

Bow ties aren't just for the red carpet.

F&W Editors
February 22, 2017

From star chef Andrew Zimmern's smoky farfalle alla vodka to a citrus-spiked bow-tie salad with scallops and olives, here are seven excellent bow-tie pasta recipes to make for Oscar night viewing parties.

1. Bow-Tie Salad with Fennel, Prosciutto and Parmesan

A tangy lemon dressing makes this main-course pasta salad especially refreshing, and the only thing you have to cook is the pasta.

2. Bow Ties with Chicken, Watercress and Walnuts

A peppery bite of watercress enhances the delicious pairing of chicken and walnuts for this fast pasta.

3. Farfalle alla Vodka

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern amps up the tomato sauce for this classic pasta with rich, smoky bacon.

4. Bow Ties with Sweet Potatoes and Canadian Bacon

Bow-tie pasta with slices of sweet potato, diced Canadian bacon, and tomato puree form a harmonious dish of varied flavors, shapes, and colors.

5. Bow-Tie Salad with Scallops, Black Olives, Oranges and Mint

This delicious pasta salad combines flavors reminiscent of Morocco and Southern Italy.

6. Kasha Varnishkes with Mushroom Gravy

Buckwheat groats give this hearty dish terrific earthy flavor.

7. Farfalle with Spicy Sausage and Butternut Squash

This excellent pasta comes together in just 25 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up