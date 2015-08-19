7 DIY Summer Canning Recipes

Canning at home is a surprisingly simple and easy way to preserve summer produce. Here are seven recipes to get you started:

1. Strawberry Preserves

Linton Hopkins's secret for making his sweet strawberry preserves is simple: Use ripe berries, and cook them at the proper temperature so you don't have to add any fruit pectin as a thickener.

2. Chowchow

Chowchow, a slightly tangy Southern vegetable relish, is terrific with everything from hot dogs to corn bread, and is a perfect way to preserve summer produce like bell peppers and green tomatoes.

3. Peach Halves in Sugar Syrup

The trick to canning peaches is packing the peach halves tightly without squashing them; a full jar is prettiest.

4. Bread-and-Butter Pickles

Linton Hopkins has endless uses for these sweet and tangy pickles—he even deep-fries them to make pickle chips. Brining before pickling helps the cucumbers stay crunchy.

5. Sweet Cherries with Basil

This recipe is an excellent way to use up sweet summer cherries.

6. Home-Canned Tomatoes

Use these to make a supersummery quick marinara sauce.

7. Apricot Honey

Swap this for maple syrup when making pancakes or use it as a flavoring for homemade ice cream.

