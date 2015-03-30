7 DIY Easter Basket Treats

From beautiful egg-shaped macarons to light and fluffy marshmallows, here are seven terrific DIY treats to put in Easter baskets.
1. Easter Egg Macarons
Make festive Easter macarons by piping meringue into an egg-shape and decorating them with food coloring.
2. Do-It-Yourself Truffles
Mix-and-match different ganache flavors and coatings for these delicious candies.
3. Chocolate-Dipped Vanilla Caramels
These chewy candies are delicious on their own or dipped in bittersweet chocolate.
4. Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds
Chocolatier Jacques Torres's incredible chocolate bark is ready in just 30 minutes.
5. Candy Cookies
These truffle-like cookies have an unexpected piece of candy in the centers.
6. Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats
What's the secret to these crisp, chewy squares? Rice Krispies Gluten Free cereal made with brown rice instead of white.
7. Plain, Mango or Raspberry Marshmallows
These fluffy marshmallows are flavored with powdered freeze-dried fruit.
