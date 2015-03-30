7 DIY Easter Basket Treats

1. Easter Egg Macarons

Make festive Easter macarons by piping meringue into an egg-shape and decorating them with food coloring.

2. Do-It-Yourself Truffles

Mix-and-match different ganache flavors and coatings for these delicious candies.

3. Chocolate-Dipped Vanilla Caramels

These chewy candies are delicious on their own or dipped in bittersweet chocolate.

4. Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds

Chocolatier Jacques Torres's incredible chocolate bark is ready in just 30 minutes.

5. Candy Cookies

These truffle-like cookies have an unexpected piece of candy in the centers.

6. Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

What's the secret to these crisp, chewy squares? Rice Krispies Gluten Free cereal made with brown rice instead of white.

7. Plain, Mango or Raspberry Marshmallows

These fluffy marshmallows are flavored with powdered freeze-dried fruit.

