7 Dips to Celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day

Get ready to fête (or should we say fiesta?) National Tortilla Chip Day tomorrow with an array of tasty dips.

F&W Editors
February 23, 2016

From a smoky bacon guacamole to tequila-spiked queso, here are seven excellent reasons to bust open a few bags of crunchy tortilla chips.

1. Habanero Salsa

Habanero chiles are incredibly fiery but their naturally fruity flavor is delicious with the orange juice in the salsa here. To make the salsa even sweeter (which helps balance the heat), the chiles and onions are roasted before being blended with the other ingredients.

2. Bacon Guacamole

It doesn't get much better than this smoky, crispy bacon-studded guacamole.

3. Chunky Curry Kabocha Squash Dip

Sweet roasted winter squash makes a fantastic base for a healthy dip.

4. Queso Fundido al Tequila

Chef Richard Bayless’s simple cheese dip gets flavor from tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila.

5. White Bean Dip with Parsley and Oil

Olive oil blended with lovage lives gives this creamy bean dip its fresh herbal flavor. Since lovage isn’t always easy to find, a combination of parsley and celery leaves can mimic its flavor.

6. Healthy Artichoke Dip with Corn, Cayenne and Parmesan Cheese

Non-fat Greek yogurt and tofu make this a lighter version of the classic dip.

7. Toasted Pumpkin Seed Dip

Star chef Alex Stupak prepares this outstanding Yucatán-style dip by pureeing pumpkin seeds with roasted tomatoes, garlic and chile.

