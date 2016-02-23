7 Dips to Celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day

From a smoky bacon guacamole to tequila-spiked queso, here are seven excellent reasons to bust open a few bags of crunchy tortilla chips.

Habanero chiles are incredibly fiery but their naturally fruity flavor is delicious with the orange juice in the salsa here. To make the salsa even sweeter (which helps balance the heat), the chiles and onions are roasted before being blended with the other ingredients.

It doesn't get much better than this smoky, crispy bacon-studded guacamole.



RELATED: How to Make the Best 7-Layer Dip (Without a Recipe)

Sweet roasted winter squash makes a fantastic base for a healthy dip.

Chef Richard Bayless’s simple cheese dip gets flavor from tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila.

Olive oil blended with lovage lives gives this creamy bean dip its fresh herbal flavor. Since lovage isn’t always easy to find, a combination of parsley and celery leaves can mimic its flavor.

Non-fat Greek yogurt and tofu make this a lighter version of the classic dip.



RELATED: Classic Artichoke Dip

Star chef Alex Stupak prepares this outstanding Yucatán-style dip by pureeing pumpkin seeds with roasted tomatoes, garlic and chile.