7 Desserts You Can Make with Sour Cream

Sour cream isn't just for savory dishes.
Sour cream is an incredibly versatile ingredient; it's delicious in everything from luscious whipped sweet potatoes to creamy salad dressing—and of course it's a nacho necessity. But sour cream is also great in desserts. Here, seven recipes to prove it.
1. Brown Butter-Sour Cream Crumb Cake
This moist cake has lots of crisp, salty, buttery crumbs on top.
2. Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake
Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes.
3. Sour Cream Coffee Cake Muffins
These fantastic breakfast muffins are studded with pecans.
4. Riesling-Poached Peaches with Tarragon and Salted Sour Cream
This five-ingredient dessert is an elegant way to serve peaches.
5. Blueberry Mousse
Sour cream gives this airy mousse a wonderful tanginess.
6. Sour Cream Peach Pie
Star chef Andrew Zimmern's delicious old-fashioned pie only has a bottom crust, so it's simple and quick to make.
7. Triple-Layer Sour Cream Chocolate Cake
This gorgeous cake has three layers of moist, tender chocolate with a hint of cinnamon and silky chocolate ganache.