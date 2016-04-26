7 Desserts You Can Make with Sour Cream

Sour cream is an incredibly versatile ingredient; it's delicious in everything from luscious whipped sweet potatoes to creamy salad dressing—and of course it's a nacho necessity. But sour cream is also great in desserts. Here, seven recipes to prove it.

This moist cake has lots of crisp, salty, buttery crumbs on top.

Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes.

© Cedric Angeles

These fantastic breakfast muffins are studded with pecans.

© Con Poulos

This five-ingredient dessert is an elegant way to serve peaches.

© Eva Kolenko

Sour cream gives this airy mousse a wonderful tanginess.

Star chef Andrew Zimmern's delicious old-fashioned pie only has a bottom crust, so it's simple and quick to make.

There's chocolate cake and then there's this. This magnificent, elaborate dessert has three layers of moist, tender chocolate with a hint of cinnamon and a silky chocolate ganache. Plus, it's topped with festive sugared cranberries. We can guarantee your family will be impressed, enamored and then stuffed when you bake this incredible cake. Nicole Franzen

