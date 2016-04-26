7 Desserts You Can Make with Sour Cream

Sour cream isn't just for savory dishes.

F&W Editors
April 26, 2016

Sour cream is an incredibly versatile ingredient; it's delicious in everything from luscious whipped sweet potatoes to creamy salad dressing—and of course it's a nacho necessity. But sour cream is also great in desserts. Here, seven recipes to prove it.

1. Brown Butter-Sour Cream Crumb Cake

This moist cake has lots of crisp, salty, buttery crumbs on top.

2. Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake

Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes.

3. Sour Cream Coffee Cake Muffins

© Cedric Angeles

These fantastic breakfast muffins are studded with pecans.

4. Riesling-Poached Peaches with Tarragon and Salted Sour Cream

© Con Poulos

This five-ingredient dessert is an elegant way to serve peaches.

5. Blueberry Mousse

© Eva Kolenko

Sour cream gives this airy mousse a wonderful tanginess.

6. Sour Cream Peach Pie

Star chef Andrew Zimmern's delicious old-fashioned pie only has a bottom crust, so it's simple and quick to make.

7. Triple-Layer Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

There's chocolate cake and then there's this. This magnificent, elaborate dessert has three layers of moist, tender chocolate with a hint of cinnamon and a silky chocolate ganache. Plus, it's topped with festive sugared cranberries. We can guarantee your family will be impressed, enamored and then stuffed when you bake this incredible cake.

Nicole Franzen

This gorgeous cake has three layers of moist, tender chocolate with a hint of cinnamon and silky chocolate ganache.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up