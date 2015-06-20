7 Desserts That Use Brownies or Are Inspired by Brownies

The only thing better than a brownie is a brownie sundae. OK, and brownie cookies. And, well, all of these desserts.

1. Coconut-brownie bars. Inspired by the Almond Joy, these bars layer a thick, chewy layer of coconut cream over fudgy brownies.

2. Cookies. For people who love brownies with a lot of crisp edges, make brownie-like cookies instead. And if you’re feeling extra indulgent, frost them with, yes, more chocolate.

3. Sundaes. Whether you serve them with pecan-coated ice cream balls or caramelized bananas, the brownie ice cream sundae will always be the best way to get a sugar rush.

4. Shortbread bars. How do you make a brownie more elegant? Serve it in an espresso-flavored shortbread crust.

5. Brownie cake. Is it a brownie or a cake? Who cares? All you need to know is that a chocolate batter gets baked in muffin cups so you get the best of both worlds.

6. Cheesecake. Not quite a cheesecake brownie, but a cheesecake with a brownie crust. Take that, graham cracker.

7. Chocolate-chip bars. These F&W staff favorites sandwich a fudgy, brownie-like layer between chocolate-chip cookie dough for the ultimate American dessert mash-up.

