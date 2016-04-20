7 Delicious Ways to Make a Sidecar, the Too-Often Forgotten Classic Cocktail

When you hear classic cocktail, which drink comes to mind? Unless you're a mixology buff, you probably think martini or Manhattan, or perhaps old-fashioned or gimlet. These drinks are tried, true and worthy of their fame, as are many others, but there's one stone-cold classic cocktail that never seems to get mentioned: the sidecar, a bright, citrusy, shaken blend of Cognac, triple sec and lemon juice. Why is it so often forgotten? Maybe its sometimes-sugared rim gave the sidecar a bad name. Maybe people stopped stocking their home bars with Cognac. We can’t be sure when or why the sidecar went out of style, but we are certain that it’s time the cocktail made a comeback. Here, seven ways to make the drink at home.

Here’s a classic recipe for the cocktail made simply with Cognac, Grand Marnier and lemon juice.

Cherry bitters, cherry liqueur and a brandied cherry flavor this Sidecar variation.

Made with muddled blackberry and pineapple juice, this is the perfect summertime version of the sidecar.

Bartender Thad Vogler makes his take on a sidecar with dark rum, which is softer and sweeter than brandy. It’s a great way to intro people to the cocktail.

Maraschino liqueur and a few dashes of Angostura bitters give this cocktail depth and rich sweetness.

© Tina Rupp

Apricot brandy replaces the usual Cognac in this version of the drink; sake gives it an Asian twist (hence the name).

Chef Linton Hopkins makes this sidecar variation with Calvados (an apple brandy) and an allspice liqueur.