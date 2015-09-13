7 Delicious Challah Recipes for Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and first of the High Holidays, begins at sundown. Among the traditional celebratory foods is round challah bread, which represents the cyclical year. From a classic braided loaf to a lemony soufflé, here are seven fantastic challah recipes.

1. Braided Challah

Upgrade the classic bread with a generous sprinkling of seeds such as poppy or sesame.

2. Soft-Scrambled Eggs with Caviar and Toasted Challah

This delicious brunch dish features creamy scrambled eggs topped with briny paddlefish caviar.

3. Jessamyn's Sephardic Challah

Caraway and anise flavor this round, turban-shaped version.

4. Lemon Challah Soufflé

This terrific dessert combines challah bread cubes and lemony custard.

5. Cornish Hens with Challah Stuffing

Each person can have his or her own little bird, filled with fluffy challah.

6. Challah French Toast

Put leftover challah to good use with this wonderful breakfast recipe.

7. Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Bourbon-spiked caramel sauce tops this incredible challah-based dessert.

