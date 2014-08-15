7 Cult Beers to Drink Right Now

Megan Krigbaum
August 15, 2014

Alchemist Heady Topper 
“I love beer in cans, and this one from Vermont is the best example. I also like when you get chunks of lovely sediment coming out of the  can at the end of the pour. It’s so wrong— and so right.”  

De Dolle Arabier
“De Dolle, in Belgium, is all about the yeast, which I think is what makes their beers so unique. Arabier is their lower-alcohol beer, and when it’s fresh, it’s so drinkable.”  

Girardan Black Label Gueuze
“This is a true lambic [spontaneously fermented beer made only in the Pajottenland region of Belgium]. It’s soft, gentle, easy to drink, and still so complex. It’s unlike anything else in the beer world.” 

Green Flash  West Coast IPA  
“I do love IPAs, especially clean, crisp, hop-forward ones.  I wish I could drink this San Diego IPA fresh, every day,  in Copenhagen. Or maybe not—then  I wouldn’t get to  drink much else.” 

Hill Farmstead Saisons
“Brewer Shaun Hill is  a good friend who used to live and brew in Denmark. Now  he’s in Vermont. He really understands the saison style  of spontaneously fermented beers in a way that not many American brewers do.”  

Orval
“If I could have only one beer, it would be this Trappist beer from Belgium. It has everything: bitterness, funkiness, hops. It’s fresh and crisp, and  it still has so much flavor. Plenty of other brewers have tried  to follow this style, but Orval defined it.”  

Three Floyds Zombie Dust
“If you can get your hands on these  beers, try them; there aren’t many brewers  who come close  to Three Floyds in Indiana, as far as showcasing hops.  I’ve collaborated  with them, and I think they’re magicians. Zombie Dust is the greatest pale ale: so juicy, and with the cleanest hop profile.”

