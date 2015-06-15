7 Crunchy, Tender Grilled Potato Recipes

Potato side dishes certainly have their place at the picnic table. Upgrade yours by grilling them. Here, seven delicious smoky potato recipes for the grill:

1. Grilled Potatoes with Tomato Dip

As a lighter alternative to french fries, try grilling thin potato slices and serving them with a sweet and spicy dip.

2. Grilled Potato Salad with Scallion Vinaigrette

Not only are the potatoes in this easy summer salad grilled, but the scallions in the tangy, spicy dressing are grilled, too.

3. Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Jerk Vinaigrette

Chef John Fraser makes a punched up jerk sauce with multiple spices, molasses, soy sauce and Pepsi to coat his tender sweet potatoes. You can use your favorite store-bought jerk sauce in its place.

4. Grilled Smashed Potatoes

Instead of plain roasted potatoes, lightly brush smashed whole boiled potatoes with a vinaigrette, then grill until crunchy.

5. Grilled Potato Salad with Mustard Seeds

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard grills sliced potatoes in butter to give them an amazing crust, then dresses them with a supertangy mustard seed vinaigrette, fresh scallions and celery.

6. Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter

These supereasy, indulgent potatoes are layered with pats of chive and sour cream butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until soft and delicious.

7. Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

Super-fast and easy, these simple wedges get a delicious hit of heat from a generous pinch of cayenne.

