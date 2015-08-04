7 Crisp and Crunchy Mexican Salads

How’s this for an awesome lunch: a heaping bowl of beans, avocado, shrimp, corn, tomatoes and tortilla chips all tossed together with a tangy vinaigrette. Don’t go skipping off to the nearest salad-ery just yet—making your own hearty Mexican salad is super easy. Here are seven delicious, flavor-packed recipes to get you started:

1. Mexican Chopped Salad

This bright and colorful take on the classic chopped salad includes charred peppers, tangy tomatillos, crunchy jicama and creamy avocado.

2. Avocado, Orange and Jicama Salad

Feta is a fun, briny addition to this salad's Mexican mix of jicama, avocado and cilantro.

3. Mexican Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Tortilla Chips

This super-fast salad is tossed with a tart and creamy dressing made with mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and lime zest.



4. Sausage and Heirloom Tomato Salad

This recipe gives heirloom tomato salad a delicious Mexican bent, with hearts of palm, cilantro and lime juice.

5. Mexican Grilled-Corn Salad with Citrus Aïoli

This sweet, salty corn salad is the perfect picnic side. Bonus: You can make the aïoli the night before and fold it in right before serving.

6. Tangy Tomatillo Salad with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Though tomatillos are typically boiled or roasted for tart sauces, they're also incredible raw in salads like this one.

7. Mexican Chopped Salad with Beets and Walnut Dressing

This crunchy salad is extra easy thanks to vacuum-sealed beets and store-bought chips.

