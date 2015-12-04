7 Creamy Soups That Don't Actually Contain Cream

Looking for a rich, velvety soup without the heaviness of cream? These seven lusciously creamy soups all have an amazingly silky texture and call for little to no dairy.
1. Sweet Potato, Chipotle and Apple Soup
Pureed chipotle peppers add terrific smoky flavor to this Mexican-inspired soup.
2. Fennel Avgolemono
This velvety, richly flavored soup gets its exquisite texture from eggs.
3. Celeriac Soup
Chef Julianne Jones makes this easy, creamless soup by pureeing celeriac (celery root) with celery and vegetable stock.
4. Cream of Carrot Soup with Ginger and Curry
Coconut milk gives this brilliant soup its creamy texture.
5. Lemony Coconut and Broccoli Soup
Zesting lemon peel into a freshly pureed soup adds fantastic citrus flavor.
6. Cauliflower-and-Cashew Soup with Apple
Almond milk and pureed raw cashews make this vegan soup extra-creamy.
7. Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup
This perfect fall soup can be made in just 45 minutes.