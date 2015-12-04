7 Creamy Soups That Don't Actually Contain Cream

1. Sweet Potato, Chipotle and Apple Soup

Pureed chipotle peppers add terrific smoky flavor to this Mexican-inspired soup.

2. Fennel Avgolemono

This velvety, richly flavored soup gets its exquisite texture from eggs.

3. Celeriac Soup

Chef Julianne Jones makes this easy, creamless soup by pureeing celeriac (celery root) with celery and vegetable stock.

4. Cream of Carrot Soup with Ginger and Curry

Coconut milk gives this brilliant soup its creamy texture.

5. Lemony Coconut and Broccoli Soup

Zesting lemon peel into a freshly pureed soup adds fantastic citrus flavor.

6. Cauliflower-and-Cashew Soup with Apple

Almond milk and pureed raw cashews make this vegan soup extra-creamy.

7. Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup

This perfect fall soup can be made in just 45 minutes.





