7 Crave-Worthy Fall Desserts

We selected seven of our most cravable recipes essential for a late fall dessert.

F&W Editors
November 24, 2015

What are you craving right now? Whether it's chocolaty, nutty or packed with fall fruit, we have seven delicious recipes to satisfy your seasonal sweet tooth.

1. Maple Semifreddo with Candied Pecans 
Pastry chef Kierin Baldwin makes this insanely delicious, richly flavored, supercreamy semifreddo with a mix of maple syrup and maple sugar.

2. S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue
These crazy-delicious bars from Cheryl and Griffith Day feature a salty, crunchy graham cracker crust topped with a rich chocolate filling and fluffy, light, marshmallowy meringue.

3. Fig-and-Frangipane Galettes
Fresh figs and almond paste are the secret to these moist free-form tarts.

4. Vanilla Ice Cream Bread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel
This genius bread pudding is made with melted vanilla ice cream, eliminating the need to make a custard.

5. Apple Sharlotka
Chef Matt Danko uses his father's recipe to make sharlotka, a deliciously light and fluffy Russian apple cake.

6. Goo Goo Pie Parfaits
This over-the-top combination of chocolate cremeux (pudding) and silky, salty caramel-peanut sauce was inspired by the Goo Goo Cluster candy bar.

7. Raspberry-Hazelnut Macaroons (Haselnussmakronen)
These German raspberry-hazelnut macaroons require just five ingredients and are extremely no-fuss. Says Berlin-based blogger Luisa Weiss, "You just throw the dough together, heat up some jam and you're almost there."

