7 Crab Dip Recipes for Holiday Parties

Deliciously creamy crab dip is a perfect holiday party hors d'oeuvre. Here, seven excellent crab dip recipes that are sure to impress guests.
1. Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip
Star chef Jose Garces's terrific party dip features strips of piquillo peppers and melty Manchego cheese.
2. Crab Imperial with Red Pepper
What's the secret to this delicious version of the classic Maryland dish? Chef Michael Mina uses hollandaise sauce instead of mayo, which makes the spread even silkier.
3. New England-Style Crab Dip with Brown-Butter Crumbs
Supercrispy brown-butter breadcrumbs top this simple crab-packed dip.
4. Lump Crab Salsa
Chef Michael Symon's healthy dip skips the mayonnaise.
5. Coconut-Crab Cocktail
Morsels of sweet crab are combined with coconut milk, lime juice and cilantro in this Asian-inspired dip.
6. Warm Crab Dip with Fresh Herbs
Sweet crab, tangy cream cheese and velvety crème fraîche come together in this simple but luxe dip.
7. Curried Crab Dip
This delicious dip is made with Madras curry powder and mango chutney.