7 Crab Dip Recipes for Holiday Parties

Star chef Jose Garces's terrific party dip features strips of piquillo peppers and melty Manchego cheese.

What's the secret to this delicious version of the classic Maryland dish? Chef Michael Mina uses hollandaise sauce instead of mayo, which makes the spread even silkier.

© John Kernick

Supercrispy brown-butter breadcrumbs top this simple crab-packed dip.

Chef Michael Symon's healthy dip skips the mayonnaise.

Morsels of sweet crab are combined with coconut milk, lime juice and cilantro in this Asian-inspired dip.

Sweet crab, tangy cream cheese and velvety crème fraîche come together in this simple but luxe dip.

This delicious dip is made with Madras curry powder and mango chutney.