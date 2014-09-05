7 Cocktails You Should Definitely Make for Game Day

From minty mojito Jell-O shots to Tabasco-spiked bloody marys, here are seven ideal drinks to make this weekend.
1. Mojito Jell-O Shots with White Rum and Fresh Mint
Take Jell-O shots to the next level by mixing the unflavored gelatin with refreshing mint-and-lime spiced rum.
2. Edna's Lunchbox
Orange juice, light beer and amaretto make a surprisingly tasty cocktail.
3. Vodka Micheladas
Spicy homemade jalapeno-infused vodka stars in this quick drink.
4. Kill Devil Punch
Bartender Phil Ward cools his fantastic punch with a block of raspberry ice that releases berries into the bowl as it melts.
5. Tom Terrific
Make this fast drink with Old Tom, an 18-century-style of gin that's a little sweeter than modern versions.
6. Cucumber-Margarita
This excellent cocktail features cucumber-infused tequila, which is also great in punch.
7. Tomato Water Bloody Mary
Chef Gavin Kaysen's version of the classic cocktail is deliciously light thanks to fresh tomato water.
