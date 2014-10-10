7 Cocktails to Make with Brandy, the Other Brown Spirit

Often relegated to being a secondary sangria ingredient, brandy (specifically aged brandy) is a spirit worth surfacing this time of year. Made by distilling wine, brandy is brighter and fruitier than other brown spirits, but it still has those terrific fall spice flavors to make you feel warm and cozy. Here, seven great cocktails to make with brandy right now.

1. Brandy-Wine Punch

A great fall party drink, this punch is made with nutty amontillado sherry, ruby port, brandy, fresh lemon juice and sparkling wine.

2. Brandy Old-Fashioned

A flavorful maraschino-cherry-and-orange syrup highlights the brandy’s festive brightness.

3. Brandy Alexander

This old school, sweet and creamy cocktail is the perfect boozy dessert substitute.

4. Brandy Crusta

The key to this frothy cocktail is the garnish: a very long lemon peel.

5. Brandy Milk Punch

It’s not eggnog season yet but it is milk punch season.

6. Pélerin

Maple syrup and allspice liqueur give this cocktail a pronounced autumnal flavor.

7. Boss Tweed

Brandy joins Scotch and light rum in this heady, boozy drink.

Related: 22 Bourbon Cocktails

20 Fall Cocktails

15 Beautiful Cocktails