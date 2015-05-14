7 Clever Ways to Use Arugula

Rich in vitamins and minerals, peppery arugula is a super-versatile leafy green. Here are seven exceptional ways to use it.

1. Arugula Pesto

Swap in arugula for the typical basil for a delicious pesto. Make-ahead tip: This pesto can be made up to a day ahead and kept tightly covered in the refrigerator.

2. Arugula and Gorgonzola Pizza

Creamy gorgonzola, peppery arugula and toasted walnuts are a classic combo—make it your next pizza topping.

3. Cavatelli with Bacon and Arugula

Be sure to add the arugula at the last minute; if it actually cooks, it may turn bitter.



4. Crispy Polenta Bites with Arugula Tapenade

Instead of using polenta as a side dish, turn it into crouton-like hors d'oeuvres like these, which get piled with a crunchy arugula-and-radish tapenade.

5. Warm Potato Salad with Arugula

Here, chef Paul Virant puts a spin on the classic side dish by tossing warm potatoes with a mustardy vinaigrette and handfuls of arugula.

6. Saucy Chicken and Arugula Meatballs

In Italy, meatballs are usually made with beef or veal, browned, simmered in a simple sauce, then served with bread and a green salad. These are made with chicken and arugula, a popular Italian combination, but not one generally used in meatballs.

7. Arugula ‘Velouté” with Parmesan Cream

Legendary cookbook author Patricia Wells is a sucker for anything made with arugula, and this very herbal green soup from Alain Passard is a delight. She loves the slightly grainy texture and the strong taste of the fresh herbs.

