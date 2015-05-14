7 Clever Ways to Use Arugula

Rich in vitamins and minerals, peppery arugula is a super-versatile leafy green. Here are seven exceptional ways to use it.
1. Arugula Pesto
Swap in arugula for the typical basil for a delicious pesto. Make-ahead tip: This pesto can be made up to a day ahead and kept tightly covered in the refrigerator.
2. Arugula and Gorgonzola Pizza
Creamy gorgonzola, peppery arugula and toasted walnuts are a classic combo—make it your next pizza topping.
3. Cavatelli with Bacon and Arugula
Be sure to add the arugula at the last minute; if it actually cooks, it may turn bitter.
4. Crispy Polenta Bites with Arugula Tapenade
Instead of using polenta as a side dish, turn it into crouton-like hors d'oeuvres like these, which get piled with a crunchy arugula-and-radish tapenade.
5. Warm Potato Salad with Arugula
Here, chef Paul Virant puts a spin on the classic side dish by tossing warm potatoes with a mustardy vinaigrette and handfuls of arugula.
6. Saucy Chicken and Arugula Meatballs
In Italy, meatballs are usually made with beef or veal, browned, simmered in a simple sauce, then served with bread and a green salad. These are made with chicken and arugula, a popular Italian combination, but not one generally used in meatballs.
7. Arugula ‘Velouté” with Parmesan Cream
Legendary cookbook author Patricia Wells is a sucker for anything made with arugula, and this very herbal green soup from Alain Passard is a delight. She loves the slightly grainy texture and the strong taste of the fresh herbs.
