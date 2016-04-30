7 Cinco de Mayo Drinks That Aren't Margaritas

It's time to get creative.

F&W Editors
April 30, 2016

While you can never go wrong with a margarita, that's not the only fantastic to drink to make for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. From sparkling-wine-and-tequila-spiked cocktails to the best sangrita, here are seven awesome Cinco de Mayo drinks to make other than margaritas.

1. In-Sandíary

This cocktail's name is a play on both the Spanish word for watermelon, sandía, and "incendiary," referring to the peppery tequila and the spicy ancho chile rim.

2. Fiestas Patrias

Mixologist Sean Muldroon's delicious cocktail features tequila, lime, orange flower water and grenadine.

3. The Palomaesque Cocktail

The Paloma is a classic Mexican cocktail made with lime juice, tequila and grapefruit soda. This version calls for smoky mezcal, fresh grapefruit juice and Cocchi Americano, the sweet Italian aperitif wine.

4. Red Sangrita

In Mexico, sangrita is traditionally served well chilled and accompanied by a good tequila served neat.

5. Mexico 70

Sparkling wine, blanco tequila and agave nectar star in this terrific cocktail.

 

6. Añejo Manhattan

Cocktail consultant Ryan Magarian garnishes this drink with a tequila-marinated dried cherry wrapped in a mole-spiced sausage slice.

7. Cucumber, Salt & Smoke

Mezcal, made from fire-roasted agave, provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update.

