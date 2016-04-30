7 Cinco de Mayo Drinks That Aren't Margaritas

While you can never go wrong with a margarita, that's not the only fantastic to drink to make for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. From sparkling-wine-and-tequila-spiked cocktails to the best sangrita, here are seven awesome Cinco de Mayo drinks to make other than margaritas.

This cocktail's name is a play on both the Spanish word for watermelon, sandía, and "incendiary," referring to the peppery tequila and the spicy ancho chile rim.

Mixologist Sean Muldroon's delicious cocktail features tequila, lime, orange flower water and grenadine.

The Paloma is a classic Mexican cocktail made with lime juice, tequila and grapefruit soda. This version calls for smoky mezcal, fresh grapefruit juice and Cocchi Americano, the sweet Italian aperitif wine.

In Mexico, sangrita is traditionally served well chilled and accompanied by a good tequila served neat.

Sparkling wine, blanco tequila and agave nectar star in this terrific cocktail.

Cocktail consultant Ryan Magarian garnishes this drink with a tequila-marinated dried cherry wrapped in a mole-spiced sausage slice.

Mezcal, made from fire-roasted agave, provides the smokiness in this unusual Pisco Sour update.