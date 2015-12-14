7 Chewy Cookies for the Anti-Crispy

When it comes to a cookie's texture, should it be soft and chewy or hard and crispy?

F&W Editors
December 14, 2015

If you love your cookies crunchy, check these recipes out. But if you're a chewy cookie aficionado, these seven incredible recipes are just for you.

1. Coconut Macaroons

You only need five ingredients for these sweet and chewy two-bite cookies.

2. Easy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Try adding shredded coconut, walnuts or chocolate chips to these deliciously chewy cookies.

3. Chocolate-Pine Nut Cookies

These chewy, fudgy cookies can easily be made ahead of time.

4. Chocolate Amaretti Cookies

Pernigotti cocoa powder gives these chewy Italian almond cookies rich, chocolaty flavor.

5. Chewy Cinnamon-Spelt Cookies

These vegan cookies are a fun twist on the classic snickerdoodle.

6. Chewy Double-Chocolate Cookies

Chocolate fans will love these fast, easy cookies.

7. Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Sea Salt

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu

These chewy cookies are the perfect combination of sweet and salty.

