7 Cheesy, Gooey Enchiladas

Whether they're filled with shrimp, chicken or vegetables, gooey, saucy, cheesy enchiladas are a crowd-pleasing pick for dinner. Plus, they're super-easy to make. Here are seven excellent enchilada recipes to make the next time you need to satisfy a serious comfort food craving:
Whether they're filled with shrimp, chicken or vegetables, gooey, saucy, cheesy enchiladas are a crowd-pleasing pick for dinner. Plus, they're super-easy to make. Here are seven excellent enchilada recipes to make the next time you need to satisfy a serious comfort food craving:
1. Shrimp Enchiladas
Feel free to experiment with the filling for these festive Mexican-style packets. Use cheddar cheese instead of Jack. Replace the black beans with pinto beans. Vary the spiciness simply by choosing the ready-made salsa that's right for your palate.
2. Mozzarella Enchiladas with Spicy Beans
Cumin and chipotle chiles are blended into an Italian marinara to create a quick and spicy enchilada sauce, then baked with plenty of gooey melted cheese.
3. Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas Verdes
Here, tortillas are fried in oil and then coated with a delicious tomatillo sauce.
4. Two-Cheese Enchiladas
Before being stuffed with Monterey Jack and queso blanco, the corn tortillas are dipped in hot oil and covered in a pungent salsa roja for extra saucy goodness.
5. Chicken, Cheese and Mushroom Enchiladas with Sour Cream Slaw
A crunchy coleslaw made with a sour cream dressing is a cooling accompaniment to these spicy enchiladas.
6. Enchiladas Suizas (Creamy Enchiladas with Chicken, Tomatoes and Green Chile)
Suizas means Swiss-style. The extra-creamy take on enchiladas was inspired by Swiss immigrants who came to Mexico and opened dairies.
7. Red Chile-Chicken Enchiladas
The slightly spicy red sauce for these enchiladas is made with smoky guajillo chiles and fruity ancho chiles.
Related: 5 Super-Easy Recipes for DIY Tortillas
F&W's Guide to Awesome Mexican Recipes
7 Out-of-the-Box Ways to Use Tortillas