7 Cheese Toasts You Can Eat for Dinner

Warm, cheesy toasts are deliciously easy snacks. But add an extra ingredient or two and serve them with a green salad and (tada!) you've got an excellent, no-fuss dinner.
From a jalapeño-spiked mozzarella toast to a fast cheddar version with red onions and peppers, here are seven cheesy toasts that are super for supper.
1. Brussels Sprouts and Smoky Onions on Cheddar Toast
This terrific vegetarian open-face sandwich features soft, sweet onions cooked with smoked paprika.
2. Open-Face Cheese Toasts with Broccoli Rabe Relish
Star chef Stephanie Izard loves topping cheese toasts with her tangy, slightly bitter broccoli rabe relish.
3. Spiced Ham-and-Cheese Toasts
What's the secret to keeping the toast perfectly crisp? Spread the ham topping on just before baking.
4. Fromage Fort
Master chef Jacques Pépin's easy recipe is the ultimate way to use leftover cheese.
5. Grilled Chile-Cheese Toasts
Fresh spices and jalapeños add a fun twist to these open-faced grilled cheese sandwiches.
6. Glazed-Beet-and-Burrata Toasts
To intensify the flavor of boiled beets and form a rich glaze, chef David Hawksworth cooks them a second time in sherry vinegar and sugar.
7. Grilled Cheddar Toasts with Red Onions and Peppers
These simple toasts come together in just 35 minutes.