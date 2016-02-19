7 Cheese Toasts You Can Eat for Dinner

From a jalapeño-spiked mozzarella toast to a fast cheddar version with red onions and peppers, here are seven cheesy toasts that are super for supper.

This terrific vegetarian open-face sandwich features soft, sweet onions cooked with smoked paprika.

© John Kernick

Star chef Stephanie Izard loves topping cheese toasts with her tangy, slightly bitter broccoli rabe relish.

What's the secret to keeping the toast perfectly crisp? Spread the ham topping on just before baking.

Master chef Jacques Pépin's easy recipe is the ultimate way to use leftover cheese.

Fresh spices and jalapeños add a fun twist to these open-faced grilled cheese sandwiches.

To intensify the flavor of boiled beets and form a rich glaze, chef David Hawksworth cooks them a second time in sherry vinegar and sugar.

These simple toasts come together in just 35 minutes.