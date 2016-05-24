7 Cheese-Filled Snacks for Memorial Day

Kick off summer with cheesy party snacks.
Cheeseburgers aren't the only great way to use cheese for a Memorial Day party. Here, seven deliciously cheesy snacks to make for a cookout.
1. Cheese-Stuffed Grilled Peppers
All types of medium-sized peppers are great for this backyard barbecue snack.
2. Muffin Cup Macaroni and Cheese
Memorial Day party guests will love these mini mac-and-cheese bites.
3. Goat-Cheese-Stuffed Grape Leaves
Inspired by Turkey's stuffed grape leaves, chef Mehmet Gurs ingeniously wraps goat cheese in the briny leaves then quickly grills the little packages so the cheese melts.
4. Crispy Cheese Sticks
F&W's Justin Chapple uses white bread as the wrapper for his quick and simple cheesy sticks.
5. Pimento Cheese with Salt-and-Pepper Butter Crackers
Top Chef alum Carla Hall makes her own crunchy crackers to serve with her cheese spread, a riff on a Southern classic.
6. Poutine-Style Twice-Baked Potatoes
These indulgent baked potatoes are stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then topped with tangy gravy, melted mozzarella, bits of crisp bacon and, finally, fried potato skins.
7. Quinoa Balls with Cauliflower and Cheese
Bloggers Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley mix quinoa with grated cauliflower, salty halloumi cheese and chickpea flour to make crisp, fluffy little balls.