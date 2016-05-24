7 Cheese-Filled Snacks for Memorial Day

Cheeseburgers aren't the only great way to use cheese for a Memorial Day party. Here, seven deliciously cheesy snacks to make for a cookout.

All types of medium-sized peppers are great for this backyard barbecue snack.

There are so many reasons you should celebrate the Fourth of July with crowd-pleasing finger foods. They're easy to serve, they're super festive and eating with your hands is always more fun. From hogs in a blanket to lobster sliders to Greek salad skewers with anchovy aioli, you're going to have a tough time choosing. KATE WINSLOW

Memorial Day party guests will love these mini mac-and-cheese bites.

Inspired by Turkey's stuffed grape leaves, chef Mehmet Gurs ingeniously wraps goat cheese in the briny leaves then quickly grills the little packages so the cheese melts.

© John Kernick

F&W's Justin Chapple uses white bread as the wrapper for his quick and simple cheesy sticks.

You can’t have a derby party without pimiento cheese. I just won’t allow it. This classic version from Carla Hall is made in the food processor and can be refrigerated up to one week in advance. While the butter crackers are highly recommended, use store-bought saltines and celery sticks if you’re tight on time. © CON POULOS

Top Chef alum Carla Hall makes her own crunchy crackers to serve with her cheese spread, a riff on a Southern classic.

These decadent baked potatoes are stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then topped with tangy gravy, gooey mozzarella, smoky bacon bits and fried potato skins. CON POULOS

These indulgent baked potatoes are stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then topped with tangy gravy, melted mozzarella, bits of crisp bacon and, finally, fried potato skins.

Bloggers Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley mix quinoa with grated cauliflower, salty halloumi cheese and chickpea flour to make crisp, fluffy little balls.