7 Cakes and Their Cupcake Counterparts

Here, seven cakes for big celebrations and their cupcake counterparts for everyday eating.

F&W Editors
October 24, 2014

Carrot

Cake: Classic Carrot Cake with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting 
Carrot cake, that 1970s favorite, gets a moist and not-too-sweet update.

Cupcake: Take 5 Carrot Cupcakes 
These terrifically carroty cupcakes are topped with a tangy-sweet cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter

Cake: Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake 
The genius of this layer cake is its extraordinarily crunchy filling, made with almonds, salted peanuts, creamy peanut butter, chocolate and Rice Krispies.

Cupcake: Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling 
These chocolate cupcakes are filled with a creamy, salty peanut butter mixture, then dipped in a rich, silky chocolate ganache frosting.

Strawberry

Cake: Strawberry Shortcake with Star Anise Sauce 
Strawberry shortcake is improved with a trio of ingredients—high-quality white chocolate in the batter, crème fraîche and heavy cream in the icing—which make this all-American dessert especially rich and moist.

Cupcake: Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes 
The frosting for these cupcakes is made with strawberry jam, so they can be made at any time of year.

Red Velvet

Cake: Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream 
Southern red velvet cake is usually a tall layer cake, slathered with cream cheese icing and studded with pecans. Here, it’s low like a torte, the pecans are coated in caramel and the cream cheese icing is transformed into ice cream.

Cupcake: Red Velvet Spider Web Cupcakes 
Perfect for Halloween, these web-topped, chocolate-frosted red velvet wonders are filled with a sweet and creamy filling loaded with chewy tapioca pearls.

Angel Food

Cake: Angel Food Cake with Three-Berry Compote 
Light and fluffy angel food cake becomes more decadent as it soaks up the sweet juices from a berry compote.

Cupcake: Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry Swirl 
These vanilla-flecked angel food cupcakes are filled with an easy homemade raspberry jam.

Lemon

Cake: Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting 
This layer cake combines moist, spongy cake and frosting that’s a perfect balance between sweet and buttery.

Cupcake: Vanilla Cupcakes with Lemon Cream and Raspberries 
Buttery lemon cream and raspberry jam are a fantastic sweet-tart-creamy duo on these spongy cupcakes.

German Chocolate

Cake: German Chocolate Cake 
This super-indulgent dessert features layers of light chocolate cake and a sweet coconut-pecan frosting.

Cupcake: German Chocolate Cupcakes 
For a gluten-free twist on the classic cake, use coconut flour instead of all-purpose wheat.

