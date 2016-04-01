7 Cabbage-Free Slaw Recipes

Crunchy, refreshing slaws are go-tos for topping tacos, accompanying barbecue and even eating on their own. While they're traditionally made with cabbage, you can also make amazing variations with alternative ingredients like celery and pickled peppers. Here, seven delicious slaw recipes that don't call for cabbage.

In this salad, tender haricots verts get tossed with crunchy strips of carrot, red pepper and parsnip.

Most people throw away broccoli stems, preferring to eat the florets. But cut into long thin strips with a fine julienne peeler, the sweet and crunchy stems are perfect in a fresh-tasting slaw with carrots, scallions and salty sunflower seeds.

To make this refreshing slaw, start with firm brussels sprouts and shred them in a food processor. Roasted sunflower seeds are the perfect finish.

© ANNA WILLIAMS

This fast side dish can easily be made ahead of time.

© Nicole Franzen

F&W's Justin Chapple makes this superfun and quick spicy slaw for topping hot dogs, burgers and grilled salmon.

Jalapeño adds terrific heat to this healthy slaw.

Star chef Michel Nischan's summery slaw is delicious with grilled pork or in a pulled-pork sandwich.