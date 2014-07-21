7 Burrito Recipes to Counteract Chipotle's Price Hike

Recently, Chipotle raised its menu prices, after citing increasing costs for ingredients like beef and avocados. Here, seven incredible burritos to make at home that won’t break your budget.
1. Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, feta, turkey bacon and spinach star in this healthful burrito.
2. Cumin-Ancho Lamb Burritos
These quick, Mediterranean-inspired burritos are made with ground lamb, refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese.
3. Chicken Burrito with Quinoa
Protein-rich quinoa is a delicious, healthy filling for these easy burritos.
4. Sausage and Black-Bean Burritos
These hearty burritos are great made with either hot Italian sausage or strips of crispy bacon.
5. Barbecued-Pork Burritos with Chopped Salad
Sweet-smoky barbecued pork fill these quick burritos.
6. Grilled Salmon Burritos with Chipotle Cream
These burritos are perfect for grilling outdoors.
7. Black Bean and Roasted Vegetable Burritos
No meat? No problem. These terrific vegetarian burritos are made with sweet roasted vegetables and smoky chipotles.
