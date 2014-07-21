7 Burrito Recipes to Counteract Chipotle's Price Hike

Recently, Chipotle raised its menu prices, after citing increasing costs for ingredients like beef and avocados. Here, seven incredible burritos to make at home that won’t break your budget.

1. Breakfast Burrito

Scrambled eggs, feta, turkey bacon and spinach star in this healthful burrito.

2. Cumin-Ancho Lamb Burritos

These quick, Mediterranean-inspired burritos are made with ground lamb, refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese.

3. Chicken Burrito with Quinoa

Protein-rich quinoa is a delicious, healthy filling for these easy burritos.

4. Sausage and Black-Bean Burritos

These hearty burritos are great made with either hot Italian sausage or strips of crispy bacon.

5. Barbecued-Pork Burritos with Chopped Salad

Sweet-smoky barbecued pork fill these quick burritos.

6. Grilled Salmon Burritos with Chipotle Cream

These burritos are perfect for grilling outdoors.

7. Black Bean and Roasted Vegetable Burritos

No meat? No problem. These terrific vegetarian burritos are made with sweet roasted vegetables and smoky chipotles.

Related: 30 Delicious Mexican Recipes

22 Healthy Mexican Dishes

23 Incredible Tacos