7 Burgers to Make Indoors All Winter

From a gooey, cheddar-stuffed burger to an umami-packed veggie burger, here are seven amazing recipes that can all be made from the safety of your very own kitchen.

What's the secret to chef David Walzog's tasty burgers? Shape the patty gently and make a small indentation the center, which ensures even cooking.

© Christina Holmes

Even carnivores will love these hearty veggie burgers.

Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise and crunchy picked carrots top these spicy burgers.

Top these fast chicken sandwiches with all of your favorite burger toppings.

Ground beef chuck and store-bought brioche buns makes quick work of these juicy, cheese-stuffed burgers.

These Korean-inspired patties are coated in panko and pan-fried until crispy.

Don’t be put off by the long list of ingredients: Everything is easy to assemble and can be made ahead. All you have to do is pan-fry the burgers just before serving.