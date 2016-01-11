7 Burgers to Make Indoors All Winter

It might be too cold to grill outside, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a juicy, charred hamburger.
From a gooey, cheddar-stuffed burger to an umami-packed veggie burger, here are seven amazing recipes that can all be made from the safety of your very own kitchen.
1. All-American Hamburgers with Red Onion Compote
What's the secret to chef David Walzog's tasty burgers? Shape the patty gently and make a small indentation the center, which ensures even cooking.
2. Black Bean-and-Shiitake Burgers
Even carnivores will love these hearty veggie burgers.
3. Vietnamese-Style Banh Mi Burgers
Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise and crunchy picked carrots top these spicy burgers.
4. Quick and Easy Bacon Chicken Burgers
Top these fast chicken sandwiches with all of your favorite burger toppings.
5. Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers with Pickled Slaw and Fried Shallots
Ground beef chuck and store-bought brioche buns makes quick work of these juicy, cheese-stuffed burgers.
6. Crunchy Pork Kimchi Burgers
These Korean-inspired patties are coated in panko and pan-fried until crispy.
7. Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli
Don’t be put off by the long list of ingredients: Everything is easy to assemble and can be made ahead. All you have to do is pan-fry the burgers just before serving.