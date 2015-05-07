7 Brunchy Whiskey Drinks for Moms Who Want Something Stronger Than a Mimosa

Traditionally, Mother’s Day brunch is a time for fruity, sparkling cocktails. But not all moms are mimosa moms. If yours would be more excited to start the day with brown liquor, bartender Erin Murtagh of Gardner in Austin, Texas, has something she'll be into: the Macallan Horchata, a creamy, boozy and brunch-appropriate concoction of homemade oatmeal horchata, maple-cinnamon syrup, coffee bitters and smoky Scotch. Here, Gardner's recipe and six more brunch-friendly whiskey cocktails.

Macallan Horchata

Makes 1 drink

2 ounces Macallan 12-year

1 1/2 oatmeal horchata (blend 1 cup oatmeal with 3 cups water briefly, pour into an airtight container and let sit overnight)

1 1/2 maple-cinnamon syrup (see note)

3 dashes coffee bitters

Shake all of the ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe.

Note: To make the maple-cinnamon syrup, mix 1 1/2 cups water with 1 1/2 ounces brown sugar, 1 1/2 ounces maple syrup, 3 cinnamon sticks and 2 pinches of salt in a pot. Bring to a boil, then take the pot off the heat and let sit for at least 2 hours before straining.

More whiskey brunch cocktails:

Cork County Bubbles

This Champagne cocktail is fantastic with herbal, woody Jameson 12-year Irish whiskey.

Marmalade Whiskey Sour

Orange marmalade gives this sweet-tart bourbon cocktail fantastic citrusy flavor and a silky texture.

Whiskey Chai

Spiced chai is delicious with either bourbon or rye whiskey.

The Bloody Macallan

An incredible, smoky take on a Bloody Mary, this two-ingredient drink combines Scotch with tomato juice. It’s rich, smooth and strangely exotic.

Ainsley, Here is Your Meadow

This frothy, smoky, lemony riff on a Rusty Nail, which calls for funky Islay Scotch, is lighter than the original and a terrific brunch drink.

Summer Breeze

Fresh and fruity, this bright drink is made with Scotch, muddled raspberries, raspberry liqueur and a splash of club soda.

