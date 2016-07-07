9 Brilliant Ways to Use Canned Tuna

© Eva Kolenko

Go beyond the classic tuna salad.

F&W Editors
July 07, 2016

From pasta to pizza, here are nine terrific ways to use the pantry staple.

1. Linguine with Tuna, Walnuts, Lemon and Herbs

Canned tuna is excellent for quick, last-minute pasta sauces.

2. Tuna Pâté

This rich pate pairs well with thick grilled toast or raw vegetables.

3. Tuna Banh Mi

© Eva Kolenko

F&W's Justin Chapple makes his best-ever tuna banh mi by mixing canned tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeno and spooning it onto a crusty baguette spread with mayonnaise.

4. Creamy Tuna Noodle Cazuela

Jarred piquillo peppers and imported canned tuna from Spain add an Iberian twist to the classic American tuna casserole.

5. Tuna-and-Tomato Pizza with Aioli

Chef Mauricio Couly tops thin, crispy pizza crusts with canned Italian tuna and garlicky aioli.

6. Tuna-Stuffed Potatoes

This comforting potato dish features ingredients already available in most home kitchens.

7. Tabbouleh with Tuna

Adding tuna to this delicious Middle Eastern salad transforms it into a main course.

8. Tuna Escabeche Tostadas

© Eva Kolenko

These quick and delicious tuna tostadas combine olive-oil-packed tuna with spicy pickled jalapenos and carrots.

9. Oregon Tuna Melts

Approaching tuna-melt perfection, chef Tommy Habetz's sandwiches have the ideal tuna-to-cheese ratio. His smart idea: using balsamic vinaigrette in place of mayonnaise.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up