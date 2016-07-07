9 Brilliant Ways to Use Canned Tuna

Go beyond the classic tuna salad.
From pasta to pizza, here are nine terrific ways to use the pantry staple.
1. Linguine with Tuna, Walnuts, Lemon and Herbs
Canned tuna is excellent for quick, last-minute pasta sauces.
2. Tuna Pâté
This rich pate pairs well with thick grilled toast or raw vegetables.
3. Tuna Banh Mi
F&W's Justin Chapple makes his best-ever tuna banh mi by mixing canned tuna, lime juice, fish sauce and jalapeno and spooning it onto a crusty baguette spread with mayonnaise.
4. Creamy Tuna Noodle Cazuela
Jarred piquillo peppers and imported canned tuna from Spain add an Iberian twist to the classic American tuna casserole.
5. Tuna-and-Tomato Pizza with Aioli
Chef Mauricio Couly tops thin, crispy pizza crusts with canned Italian tuna and garlicky aioli.
6. Tuna-Stuffed Potatoes
This comforting potato dish features ingredients already available in most home kitchens.
7. Tabbouleh with Tuna
Adding tuna to this delicious Middle Eastern salad transforms it into a main course.
8. Tuna Escabeche Tostadas
These quick and delicious tuna tostadas combine olive-oil-packed tuna with spicy pickled jalapenos and carrots.
9. Oregon Tuna Melts
Approaching tuna-melt perfection, chef Tommy Habetz's sandwiches have the ideal tuna-to-cheese ratio. His smart idea: using balsamic vinaigrette in place of mayonnaise.