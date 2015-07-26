7 Best Yogurt Breakfasts

Yogurt is fantastic for summer mornings when it's too hot to turn on the stove. From easy homemade Greek yogurt to delicious parfaits, here are seven amazing yogurt breakfasts.

1. Spiced Strawberries with Yogurt

Any summer berries will work for this fast, healthy breakfast.

2. Homemade Greek Yogurt

Use your choice of goat, sheep or cow's milk for delicious homemade yogurt, which requires surprisingly little prep and keeps in the fridge for a month.

3. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait

Blueberries add the perfect sweet bite to this healthy breakfast.

4. Homemade Yogurt with Plum Compote

Tart and juicy plums star in this summery breakfast.

5. Popped Amaranth Parfait

How do you upgrade the classic combination of fresh berries and yogurt? Add popped amaranth for terrific crunch.

6. Nutty Granola with Strawberry Compote and Greek Yogurt

Top Greek yogurt with this not-too-sweet granola featuring nuts, dried fruit and coconut.

7. Flax Seed Granola Parfait

Adding flax seed is a great way to get extra fiber and protein.

