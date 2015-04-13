7 Best Weeknight Spring Pastas

Here are seven great ways to serve spring produce—from asparagus to dandelion stems—with pasta.

1. Squid Ink Pasta with Asparagus

Crème fraîche becomes an almost-instant cream sauce on warm pasta tossed with asparagus and lots of herbs.

2. Spaghetti with Artichokes and Pancetta

Mario Batali sautés sliced artichokes with lardo or pancetta, then tosses them with spaghetti.

3. Pasta with Sautéed Spring Greens

This perfect, creamy spring pasta gets a pop of flavor thanks to the mustard seeds in the greens.

4. Fava Bean Pasta e Fagioli

Chef Mike Lata's spring version of the classic Italian soup uses fresh fava beans.

5. Fettuccine with Roasted Spring Vegetables and Ham

Asparagus and leeks star in this fast weeknight dish.

6. Pasta with Dandelion Stems

Dandelion stems add a pleasantly bitter flavor to this quick pasta.

7. Carrot-and-Ricotta Ravioli

This delicious vegetarian pasta can easily be made ahead of time.

