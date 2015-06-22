7 Best Ways to Use Up a Bumper Crop of Summer Mint

Mint taking over your garden? We're here to help. We’ve rounded up the best and most fragrant recipes to up that incredible, fast-growing herb. Check them out:

1. Iced Mint Aguas Frescas

Aguas frescas are traditional Mexican drinks made with ice water, sugar and fruit. Pastry pro Sherry Yard takes some liberties with her particularly refreshing version, adding fresh mint and ginger along with some lemon juice and honey. It's also terrific with a shot of rum or vodka.

2. Watermelon Salad with Mint and Lime

This supremely simple fruit salad is the ultimate refresher on a hot day. For a grown-up version, add a splash of rum.

3. Mint-and-Date Dipping Sauce

Padma Lakshmi calls this sauce "liquid heaven." She purees sticky dates with fresh mint, lemon juice and chile, creating a sweet, bright-flavored and slightly spicy sauce. It's a stellar accompaniment to the kathi rolls, but Padma also uses it as a sandwich spread or whisks it into salad dressing.

4. Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing

Grilling zucchini and summer squash ribbons on skewers is terrific because the edges become wonderfully charred and crisp, while the insides stay tender and juicy.

5. Olive-Mint Pesto

A mix of brine- and oil-cured olives makes for a more complex pesto.

6. Mint Ice Cream

This exceptionally creamy ice cream relies on two unexpected ingredients: corn starch (to help thicken it) and cream cheese (to make it scoopable).

7. Arugula and Mint Salad

Here, mint plays the star role in a refreshing summer salad.

