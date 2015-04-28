7 Best Watercress Salads

Watercress isn't the most common salad green, but its peppery bite makes it one of the most delicious.
Watercress isn't the most common salad green, but its peppery bite makes it one of the most delicious. Here, seven terrific salads to make with watercress.
1. Watercress and Green Tomatoes in Browned Butter
Only five ingredients are required for this quick, savory salad.
2. Watercress Salad with Fried Morels
Tangy watercress and crispy morels make this the perfect spring salad.
3. Watercress and Toasted-Almond Salad
You only need 10 minutes for this healthy, vegetarian salad.
4. Jicama, Citrus and Watercress Salad
"I like big flavors through small bites," says Steve Sicinski of this fantastic salad, which features pomegranate, grapefruit and oranges.
5. Watercress and Mango Salad with Ginger Dressing
This incredible, Asian-inspired salad is ready in just 30 minutes.
6. Shrimp Salad with Watercress, Cannellini Beans and Mint
Canned cannellini beans make quick work of this excellent seafood salad.
7. Watercress, Avocado and Walnut Salad
This healthy salad is topped with a bright, lemony dressing.