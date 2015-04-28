7 Best Watercress Salads

Watercress isn't the most common salad green, but its peppery bite makes it one of the most delicious. Here, seven terrific salads to make with watercress.

1. Watercress and Green Tomatoes in Browned Butter

Only five ingredients are required for this quick, savory salad.

2. Watercress Salad with Fried Morels

Tangy watercress and crispy morels make this the perfect spring salad.

3. Watercress and Toasted-Almond Salad

You only need 10 minutes for this healthy, vegetarian salad.

4. Jicama, Citrus and Watercress Salad

"I like big flavors through small bites," says Steve Sicinski of this fantastic salad, which features pomegranate, grapefruit and oranges.

5. Watercress and Mango Salad with Ginger Dressing

This incredible, Asian-inspired salad is ready in just 30 minutes.

6. Shrimp Salad with Watercress, Cannellini Beans and Mint

Canned cannellini beans make quick work of this excellent seafood salad.

7. Watercress, Avocado and Walnut Salad

This healthy salad is topped with a bright, lemony dressing.

