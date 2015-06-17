7 Best Waffle Toppings

No waffle is complete without a delicious topping, especially the crispy, indulgent waffle ironed-cinnamon rolls featured in this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips! Here, seven of Food & Wine's best toppings that will complete any wonderful waffle stack.

1. Brandied Apricot Butter

This fruit-filled butter is wonderful on waffles but it's also great on crusty bread, warm popovers, pancakes and muffins.

2. Perfect Blueberry Syrup

A huge virtue of homemade syrup is that, unlike the store-bought kind, it can taste much more like fruit than sugar.

3. Belgian Chocolate-Fudge Sauce

This rich sauce is a perfect topping for crispy, classic Belgian waffles.

4. Wild Berry Compote

Get hold of some wild berries if you can, but this is a good treatment for any berry.

5. Stone-Fruit Butter

Fruit butters are made with less sugar than jam, so they have a less candied fruit flavor. The yield here will vary slightly; when the fruit is especially juicy, there is more water to evaporate before the butter thickens, and the yield is smaller.

6. Berries with Lemon Mint Syrup

For this delicious compote, crushed mint leaves and strips of lemon peel are steeped in a sugar syrup, which is then tossed with fresh berries. We've used the more readily available spearmint here, but if you happen on pineapple mint, by all means use it instead.

7. Bourbon Whipped Cream

Brandy will also do the trick here.

