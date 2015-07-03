7 Best Summer Omelets

Summer’s in full swing, so take advantage of produce like super fresh squash, herbs, peppers and juicy, ripe tomatoes. Incorporate your farmers’ market finds into your next breakfast or brunch omelet. Here, seven of F&W’s best omelets to celebrate summer’s bounty:

1. Chanterelle Omelets with Fines Herbes Sauce

Why does Thomas Keller make a one-egg omelet? Because the result is so much more delicate and alluring than the supersize omelets made with multiple eggs, especially with a creamy chanterelle filling and a vibrant herb sauce.

2. Zucchini Omelet (Avga me Kolokithakia)

As much zucchini as it is egg, this flat, Greek-inspired omelet works for brunch, supper or even as an appetizer, sliced into thin wedges.

3. Mint Frittata (Frittata di Menta)

The goal here is to produce a frittata that's gently infused with the aroma of mint—not overwhelmed by it.

4. Zucchini-Thyme Frittata

This simple recipe is best with fresh, young, small zucchini. It's the perfect early summer breakfast.

5. Deviled Crab Omelets

Chock full of jumbo lump crab meat, herbs, scallions and red chiles, these omelets make for a hearty breakfast.

6. Oven-Baked Asian Omelet

This snow pea, mushroom, shrimp and ham omelet makes a great picnic lunch. Wrap it up in foil and pour the sauce into a small jar for dipping.

7. Three-Egg Omelets with Whisky Bacon

This “hangover breakfast” by star chef Mark Canlis boasts summery cherry tomatoes and basil leaves.

