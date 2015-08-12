7 Best Stone Fruit Appetizers

From juicy grilled apricots to fresh mango salsa, these seven terrific appetizers take advantage of summer stone fruits.

1. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches

What's the secret to this fast hors d'oeuvre? Grilled scallions tucked into the peach pit nook.

2. Grilled Manouri Cheese with Caramelized Plums

This delicious version of the Greek dish saganaki (fried cheese with lemon) highlights manouri, a milky white cheese made from the whey that's drained off during feta production.

3. Tomato-Mango Salad with Basil and Feta

Upgrade the classic tomato-basil salad with juicy mangoes and briny feta.

4. Grilled Apricots with Burrata, Country Ham and Arugula

Try this incredible salad with apricots or other stone fruits, like peaches and plums.

5. Fresh Mango Salsa

This chunky dip is ready in just 15 minutes.

6. Apricot-and-Ricotta Tartines

Super-ripe tomatoes and grilled apricots paired with creamy ricotta make a fantastic summer starter.

7. Spinach, Basil and Plum Salad

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tops this simple salad with a zesty dressing featuring the sour Asian citrus fruit yuzu.

