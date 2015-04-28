7 Best Spring Pizzas

From leeks to ramps, spring ingredients make superb pizza toppings.
From leeks to ramps, spring ingredients make superb pizza toppings. Here, seven amazing pizzas to try now.
1. Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza
Creamy leeks are delicious on this fast pizza.
2. Goat Cheese and Asparagus Pizza
Mario Batali's incredible pizza makes great use of fresh spring asparagus.
3. Spinach and Artichoke Pizza
Artichoke hearts and fontina cheese star in this healthy, vegetarian pizza.
4. Sun-Dried Tomato and Arugula Pizza
Serve this crispy pizza with rosé, which pairs well with the tomatoes' acidity.
5. White Cheese Pizza with Ramps
Ramps give this delicious pizza its terrific, garlicky flavor.
6. Grilled Pizza with Asparagus, Scallions and Fontina
Cut this pizza into small squares for an excellent spring hors d'oeuvre.
7. Pizza with Swiss Chard and Bacon
Dandelion greens or broccoli rabe can also be used in place of swiss chard.
