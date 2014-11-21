7 Best Soups to Make Ahead for Thanksgiving
Whether you're cooking for a crowd or having an intimate Thanksgiving meal, here are seven incredible soups to make ahead of time.
1. Curried Carrot and Apple Soup
What's the secret to this luscious carrot soup? Gingersnap cookies.
2. Smoky Butternut Squash Soup
Canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce give this soup its terrific, smoky flavor.
3. Mixed Vegetable and Farro Soup
This hearty soup features a colorful mix of carrots, peas, leek and onion.
4. Silky Cauliflower Soup
Serve this fantastic soup with herb salad and Dijon-roasted cauliflower.
5. Tea-Scented Pumpkin Soup
Ceylon tea flavors this silky, creamy soup.
6. Creamy Carrot Soup with Scallions and Poppy Seeds
This healthy vegetarian soup pairs well with a full-bodied California white.
7. Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
Beets, turnips and parsnips star in this delicious soup.
