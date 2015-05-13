7 Best Snap Pea Salads

Vibrant, crunchy sugar snap peas stand alone as a fantastic springtime snack or side dish, but they're especially good in salads. Here, seven excellent salads featuring snap peas.

1. Potato, Snap Pea and Pickle Salad

This is a terrific springtime version of a warm potato salad, with lots of scallions and little bites of half-sour pickles.

2. Quinoa Salad with Sugar Snap Peas

This hearty salad is perfect for picnics.

3. Sugar Snap Peas with Mint and Warm Coconut Dressing

Chef Edward Lee creates an unusual dressing here, made with unsweetened coconut milk and fresh lemon juice. It's deliciously sweet and tangy.

4. Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Pine Nut-Kasha Granola & Ricotta

Here, crisp snap peas are topped with a savory granola that includes pine nuts and kasha. Ricotta adds another layer of texture.

5. Sautéed Asian Cabbage, Sugar Snap Peas and Egg

This flavorful, Asian-inspired cabbage salad packs a punch with crunchy sugar snap peas, fried eggs and a rich dressing.

6. Sugar Snaps and Snow Peas with Grated Fresh Horseradish

Convenience-store wasabi-coated peas, a fiery, crunchy snack, inspired this vibrant salad from David Chang.

7. Three-Pea Salad

This combination of sugar snap peas, snow peas and green peas—dressed in a sherry vinaigrette blended with a touch of sour cream—is clever and delicious. It can be made into a main course by adding shaved Manchego cheese and serrano ham.

