7 Best Simple Sides for Hot Dogs

In this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W grill master Justin Chapple shows how cutting hot dogs spirals ensures that condiments like relish and mustard stay in perfect, meaty grooves. From classic coleslaw to terrific grilled corn on the cob, here are seven simple sides to serve with hot dogs.

1. Classic Cole Slaw

This crunchy, creamy coleslaw is perfect with hot dogs or any type of barbecue.

2. Corn on the Cob with Seasoned Salts

A trio of salts flavors this simple grilled corn.

3. Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables, Parsley and Feta

Grilled asparagus, zucchini and eggplant star in this easy, vegetarian dish.

4. Three-Cheese Mini Macs

These quick, one-bite mac and cheeses are great for a crowd.

5. Classic Potato Salad

Baby potatoes, which have a naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture, are excellent in this quick salad.

6. Bistro Fries

It doesn't get any better than Bobby Flay's incredible fries.

7. Corn and Green Bean Salad

Ready in just 15 minutes, this healthy salad pairs blanched corn and green beans.

