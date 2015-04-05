7 Best Simple Chocolate Cakes

Even when they look decadent, these cakes come together fast and with just a few ingredients—most of which you probably have in your pantry.

1. Easiest layer cake

This moist, chocolatey cake comes together fast and is an F&W staff favorite.

2. With red wine

Unfrosted and made in a Bundt, this fluffy cake has a grown-up, not-too-sweet taste.

3. Flourless

Chef Sara Jenkins loves the fudgy cake from British food writer Elizabeth David’s French Provincial Cooking, which she spikes with rum and espresso.

4. With buttercream and cocoa nibs

Made in a square pan, this buttercream chocolate cake is the perfect afternoon snack. The cocoa nibs sprinkled on top add a great crunch, but you could easily omit them if you prefer.

5. Icebox cake

Chocolate wafers become the base for dead simple “cakes.” Either layer them with chocolate cream cheese for a three-ingredient cheater cheesecake or arrange them in chocolate mousse for a complex-looking but quite easy dessert.

Grace Parisi brilliantly layers chocolate cookies with a quick mix of cream cheese, chocolate syrup and a little water. The cookies soften as the cake chills overnight for a perfectly moist, chocolaty “cheater’s” cheesecake. © CON POULOS

6. Gluten-free

This pleasantly dense cake is made with coconut flour and sweetened with maple syrup.

7. Marble pound cake

This straightforward, crowd-pleasing loaf cake gets made almost entirely in the food processor.



