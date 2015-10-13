7 Best Shrimp Tacos for #TacoTuesday

It's Tuesday!

F&W Editors
March 07, 2017

Fish isn't the only type of seafood worth stuffing into a spicy taco. Sweet, plump shrimp are a fantastic (and healthy) filling as well. Here, seven great shrimp taco recipes to upgrade your #TacoTuesday.

1. Shrimp Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa

Chef Tim Byres's shrimp tacos are delicious with this tangy salsa, but the surprise here is the crunchy celery salad on top.

2. Shrimp Tacos with Pickled-Red-Onion Salad

After chef Dean Fearing made these spicy shrimp tacos with pickled onions for the BubbleQ, he served them at his Dallas restaurant, Fearing's. They are now the signature dish.

3. Seafood-Chorizo Tacos

Fresh chorizo, the highly seasoned Mexican fresh sausage, is the primary flavoring in these rustic and robustly flavored shrimp tacos.

4. Garlicky Shrimp Tacos

These crunchy tacos are filled with buttery bay shrimp and diced avocados.

5. Baja Fried-Shrimp Tacos

The shrimp in these tacos are soaked in buttermilk and coated in panko for an extra-crispy crunch.

6. Shrimp Tacos with Edamame Succotash and Avocado Crema

Every component of these quick and easy shrimp tacos is packed with flavor.

7. Shrimp with Green Chiles and Avocado-Tomatillo Sauce

This simple dinner is deceptively complex. "You can have dinner on the table in 15 minutes and the flavors are crazy good," says chef Andrew Zimmern.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up