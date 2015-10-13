7 Best Shrimp Tacos for #TacoTuesday

Fish isn't the only type of seafood worth stuffing into a spicy taco. Sweet, plump shrimp are a fantastic (and healthy) filling as well. Here, seven great shrimp taco recipes to upgrade your #TacoTuesday.

Chef Tim Byres's shrimp tacos are delicious with this tangy salsa, but the surprise here is the crunchy celery salad on top.

After chef Dean Fearing made these spicy shrimp tacos with pickled onions for the BubbleQ, he served them at his Dallas restaurant, Fearing's. They are now the signature dish.

Fresh chorizo, the highly seasoned Mexican fresh sausage, is the primary flavoring in these rustic and robustly flavored shrimp tacos.

These crunchy tacos are filled with buttery bay shrimp and diced avocados.

The shrimp in these tacos are soaked in buttermilk and coated in panko for an extra-crispy crunch.

Every component of these quick and easy shrimp tacos is packed with flavor.

This simple dinner is deceptively complex. "You can have dinner on the table in 15 minutes and the flavors are crazy good," says chef Andrew Zimmern.