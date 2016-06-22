7 Best Seafood Tacos for Summer

We're on the #tacodiet.
Take advantage of fresh summer seafood with these delicious tacos.
1. Shrimp Tacos with Tomatillo Sauce
Chef Tim Byres's shrimp tacos are delicious with this tangy salsa, but the surprise here is the crunchy celery salad on top.
2. Tuna Tacos with Onions
To accompany his fresh tuna tacos, chef Aaron Sanchez makes a quick, vinegary, supercrunchy red-onion pickle. It's lovely with the warm, soft tortillas. To bump up the flavors of the tacos even more, he also adds a dash of hot sauce and a healthy squirt of fresh lime juice.
3. Crab and Crispy Cheese Tacos
Clementines add a subtle, natural sweetness to this taco's smoky chile salsa.
4. Seafood-Chorizo Tacos
Fresh chorizo, the highly seasoned Mexican fresh sausage, is the primary flavoring in these rustic and robustly flavored shrimp tacos.
5. Tilapia Tacos
These classic fish tacos are loaded with a tangy cabbage slaw and chunks of tender tilapia, making them incredibly fast both to make and eat.
6. Spiced Crab Tacos
Chef Michael Psilaki's bright, fresh crab tacos incorporate traditional Latin ingredients and a hit of Asian chile sauce.
7. Crispy Fried-Fish Tacos
Hoisin mayonnaise flavors these delicious panko-breaded fried-fish tacos.