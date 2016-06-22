7 Best Seafood Tacos for Summer

© Con Poulos

We're on the #tacodiet.

F&W Editors
June 22, 2016

Take advantage of fresh summer seafood with these delicious tacos.

1. Shrimp Tacos with Tomatillo Sauce

Chef Tim Byres's shrimp tacos are delicious with this tangy salsa, but the surprise here is the crunchy celery salad on top.

2. Tuna Tacos with Onions

To accompany his fresh tuna tacos, chef Aaron Sanchez makes a quick, vinegary, supercrunchy red-onion pickle. It's lovely with the warm, soft tortillas. To bump up the flavors of the tacos even more, he also adds a dash of hot sauce and a healthy squirt of fresh lime juice.

3. Crab and Crispy Cheese Tacos

© Con Poulos

Clementines add a subtle, natural sweetness to this taco's smoky chile salsa.

4. Seafood-Chorizo Tacos

Fresh chorizo, the highly seasoned Mexican fresh sausage, is the primary flavoring in these rustic and robustly flavored shrimp tacos.

5. Tilapia Tacos

These classic fish tacos are loaded with a tangy cabbage slaw and chunks of tender tilapia, making them incredibly fast both to make and eat.

 

6. Spiced Crab Tacos

Chef Michael Psilaki's bright, fresh crab tacos incorporate traditional Latin ingredients and a hit of Asian chile sauce.

7. Crispy Fried-Fish Tacos

Hoisin mayonnaise flavors these delicious panko-breaded fried-fish tacos.

