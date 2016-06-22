7 Best Seafood Tacos for Summer

Take advantage of fresh summer seafood with these delicious tacos.

Chef Tim Byres's shrimp tacos are delicious with this tangy salsa, but the surprise here is the crunchy celery salad on top.

To accompany his fresh tuna tacos, chef Aaron Sanchez makes a quick, vinegary, supercrunchy red-onion pickle. It's lovely with the warm, soft tortillas. To bump up the flavors of the tacos even more, he also adds a dash of hot sauce and a healthy squirt of fresh lime juice.

© Con Poulos

Clementines add a subtle, natural sweetness to this taco's smoky chile salsa.

Fresh chorizo, the highly seasoned Mexican fresh sausage, is the primary flavoring in these rustic and robustly flavored shrimp tacos.

These classic fish tacos are loaded with a tangy cabbage slaw and chunks of tender tilapia, making them incredibly fast both to make and eat.

Chef Michael Psilaki's bright, fresh crab tacos incorporate traditional Latin ingredients and a hit of Asian chile sauce.

Hoisin mayonnaise flavors these delicious panko-breaded fried-fish tacos.