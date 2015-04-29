7 Best Savory Pineapple Dishes

While pineapple is terrific for piña coladas and dessert, the versatile fruit is also great in savory recipes. From quesadillas to tacos, here are seven ways to use the tropical fruit in savory dishes.

1. Pineapple Chicken Quesadillas

This quick quesadilla recipes features sweet pineapple, juicy shredded chicken and and gooey cheddar cheese.

2. Pork-and-Pineapple Fried Rice

Andrew Carmellini uses both seared ground pork and Chinese sausage in this fun take on fried rice.

3. BBQ Pork and Pineapple Stir-Fry

Store-bought BBQ Chinese-style pork makes quick work of this excellent stir-fry.

4. Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Wings

These crispy chicken wings have a fun Hawaiian flavor, thanks to an easy pineapple-teriyaki glaze.

5. Tiki Ribs with Pineapple Pickles

Star chef Danny Bowien's luscious ribs are coated with a soy-spiked carmel glaze.

6. Pineapple-Orange Guacamole

This quick guacamole gets sweet richness from pineapple.

7. Pork Confit Tacos with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern tops his incredible tacos with smoky pineapple salsa.

