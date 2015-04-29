7 Best Savory Pineapple Dishes

While pineapple is terrific for piña coladas and dessert, the versatile fruit is also great in savory recipes.
While pineapple is terrific for piña coladas and dessert, the versatile fruit is also great in savory recipes. From quesadillas to tacos, here are seven ways to use the tropical fruit in savory dishes.
1. Pineapple Chicken Quesadillas
This quick quesadilla recipes features sweet pineapple, juicy shredded chicken and and gooey cheddar cheese.
2. Pork-and-Pineapple Fried Rice
Andrew Carmellini uses both seared ground pork and Chinese sausage in this fun take on fried rice.
3. BBQ Pork and Pineapple Stir-Fry
Store-bought BBQ Chinese-style pork makes quick work of this excellent stir-fry.
4. Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Wings
These crispy chicken wings have a fun Hawaiian flavor, thanks to an easy pineapple-teriyaki glaze.
5. Tiki Ribs with Pineapple Pickles
Star chef Danny Bowien's luscious ribs are coated with a soy-spiked carmel glaze.
6. Pineapple-Orange Guacamole
This quick guacamole gets sweet richness from pineapple.
7. Pork Confit Tacos with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern tops his incredible tacos with smoky pineapple salsa.