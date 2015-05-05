7 Best Savory Apricot Recipes

While they're delicious on their own or in desserts, apricots are also terrific in savory recipes. From super-fast sandwiches to incredible dumplings, here are seven ways to use apricots in savory dishes.

1. Endive-and-Apricot Tartines

These fast, open-face sandwiches combine crisp endive, apricots, toasted pecans and sharp Manchego cheese.

2. Quinoa Porridge with Toasted Almonds and Apricots

Ready in just 30 minutes, this hearty breakfast is made with red quinoa and almond milk.

3. Spicy Apricot Wings

An apricot-based sauce brushed on chicken wings before grilling gives them plenty of flavor.

4. Pistachio-Apricot Biryani

Chef Suvir Saran's version of the classic Indian dish is made with fluffy rice and layers of yogurt, pistachios and apricots.

5. Dried Apricot and Lamb Sosaties

These delicious kebabs are a popular South African dish.

6. Apricot-Thyme-Glazed Roast Chicken

F&W's Kay Chun brushes roast chicken with a buttery apricot-thyme glaze during the last 20 minutes of roasting.

7. Fried Semolina Dumplings with Apricots and Apricot Preserves

These healthy and not-too-sweet dumplings make a great end to a meal.

Related: Fantastic Apricot Recipes

Tasty Sandwiches

Incredible Roast Chicken