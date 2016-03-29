7 Best Sandwiches to Pack for a Spring Picnic

Fill your picnic basket like a pro.
Sandwiches are the centerpiece of a picnic spread, and when it comes to packing tasty ones that will go the distance, we've got you covered. From spicy avocado-and-pea sandwiches to a Vietnamese-inspired short rib Banh Mi, here are seven amazing recipes to make for a spring picnic.
1. Vegetable Sandwich with Dill Sauce
Fresh spring vegetables like carrots, spinach and radishes are perfect for these quick, meatless sandwiches.
2. Spicy Avocado and Pea Tea Sandwiches
A tangy chile-herb dressing stars in these fast sandwiches.
3. Chicken Salad Sandwich with Feta and Mint
Fresh mint and briny feta elevate this simple chicken salad sandwich into a sophisticated lunch.
4. Pan Bagnat
The traditional version of this Provençal sandwich is basically a salade niçoise on a roll. For this vegetarian version, we've omitted the tuna and added fennel and chickpeas. Stuff the filling into hollowed-out rolls and let the delicious juices soak into the bread.
5. Smoked Salmon and Chopped Egg Sandwich
Serve these excellent picnic sandwiches with savory cornichons.
6. Short Rib Banh Mi with Quick Pickles and Fresh Herbs
These Vietnamese-inspired sandwiches are a clever and tasty way to use leftover beef stew.
7. Grilled Asparagus Subs with Smoky French Dressing
Tyler Kord, the co-founder of New York City's No. 7 Sub shops, smokes the French dressing for his asparagus sandwiches over wood chips. This simplified version gets its smokiness from chipotles and smoked salt.