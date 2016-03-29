7 Best Sandwiches to Pack for a Spring Picnic

Sandwiches are the centerpiece of a picnic spread, and when it comes to packing tasty ones that will go the distance, we've got you covered. From spicy avocado-and-pea sandwiches to a Vietnamese-inspired short rib Banh Mi, here are seven amazing recipes to make for a spring picnic.

Fresh spring vegetables like carrots, spinach and radishes are perfect for these quick, meatless sandwiches.

A tangy chile-herb dressing stars in these fast sandwiches.

Fresh mint and briny feta elevate this simple chicken salad sandwich into a sophisticated lunch.

The traditional version of this Provençal sandwich is basically a salade niçoise on a roll. For this vegetarian version, we've omitted the tuna and added fennel and chickpeas. Stuff the filling into hollowed-out rolls and let the delicious juices soak into the bread.

© TINA RUPP

Serve these excellent picnic sandwiches with savory cornichons.

These Vietnamese-inspired sandwiches are a clever and tasty way to use leftover beef stew.

This smoky asparagus sandwich gets its flavor from chipotles and smoked salt. It’s a perfect way to have a tasty, green lunch. © JOHNNY VALIANT

Tyler Kord, the co-founder of New York City's No. 7 Sub shops, smokes the French dressing for his asparagus sandwiches over wood chips. This simplified version gets its smokiness from chipotles and smoked salt.