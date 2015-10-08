7 Best Praline Recipes

Praline is a fudge-like combination of nuts, cream and sugar. It’s minimalist but ultra-delicious and a great addition to lots of desserts. From supereasy hazelnut praline, to decadent pumpkin-walnut praline bars, here are seven superb praline recipes.

1. Pumpkin-Walnut Praline Bars

Buttery, nutty praline tops these incredible pumpkin pie–filled dessert bars.

2. Hazelnut Praline Balls

These terrific cookies feature ground hazelnut praline inside and out.

3. Praline Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

How do you upgrade homemade ice cream? With praline paste and chocolate chips.

4. Pecan Praline Topping

Five ingredients are all you need to make this delicious topping, which is fantastic with pumpkin cheesecake.

5. Chocolate Maple Walnut Praline

These delicious fall-flavored candies are terrific on their own or folded into white chocolate.

6. Hazelnut Praline

Sprinkle this easy, two-ingredient praline over your favorite ice cream.

7. Praline Sauce

This bourbon-spiked sauce is excellent served with sweet-potato pie.

